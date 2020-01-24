Mercer County deputies rescue baby from crash, hearing it cry 'probably the best sound in the world'

Two Mercer County deputies helped save a baby from a deadly crash.

Mercer County Deputies Sean Brown (left) and David Prather (right) responded to a deadly crash and saved a baby trapped in the car. (WKYT)

The crash happened on Mackville Road near Rose Hill Lane around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 when an SUV veered off the road and hit a tree.

A deputy coroner tells WKYT Christa Murphy, 25, and Gregory Sparks, 21, were killed.

Deputies Sean Brown and David Prather responded to the crash.

The deputies tell WKYT they saw Murphy and Sparks' baby still in its car seat, hanging limp and was starting to turn blue.

Deputies say the baby girl didn't look like she was breathing.

The two tried to remove the car seat, but they say it was wedged in and was being difficult.

“[I] couldn’t find my knife," said Deputy Brown. "Deputy Prather was able to hand me his. We got the straps off the baby that way and pulled her out.”

“That was probably the best sound in the world, to hear that baby gasp and start crying," said Deputy Prather.

Deputies say the car seat saved the baby's life.

“Like our sheriff said, if there was ever a commercial for a car seat, this would have been the perfect one,” said Prather.

The two say some calls are impossible to train for.

"Anyone that wears this badge, anyone in general, really, in that situation, they would do the same thing we did,” said Brown.

The sheriff says there's been an outpouring of support for the child. Churches and schools have donated items the baby needs.

Sparks' funeral was Thursday. Murphy's funeral is set for Saturday.