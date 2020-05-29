Mercer County man in his 60s tests positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms

A Mercer County man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mercer County Health Department. The health department says he is asymptomatic.

A game-changer, according to the Mercer County Health Department. A man in his 60s tests positive for the coronavirus, despite showing no symptoms. Plus, the health department says the man took precautious including daily temperature. He never had a fever.

"It's unknown how many people are asymptomatic, which shows why it's so important for A, people to get tested, and B, for everyone to follow those public health guidelines," says spokesperson for Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Kevin Hall.

Hall says one of these important guidelines is wearing a mask in public.

A large number of people with COVID-19 will be asymptomatic, according to Lexington emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

"Everything from nothing to fatal reactions," Dr. Stanton says.

Dr. Stanton says as Kentucky starts to open up, tests will be as important as ever.

"Some of the protections I need to do around others, but also lets us know, what we're seeing around our communities, where are the hot spots within Kentucky," Dr. Stanton says.

So, how can you best protect yourself and others when there seem to be so many people who could have the virus without even knowing it?

"Keep acting like COVID-19 just arrived in Lexington, that doesn't mean they're going to hunker down and stay in their house, but they're going to keep washing their hands frequently, they're only going to go out when necessary, they're going to keep a 6 feet distance or more away from others, and they're going to treat other people with respect, and that means wearing a mask," says Hall.

The Mercer County Health Department says the county has two active coronavirus cases. They say both people are recovering at home.