Metallica concert breaks KFC Yum! Center attendance record

The KFC Yum! Center has a new attendance record as a packed crowd went to see Metallica at the Louisville arena Saturday.

A news release from the arena said 23,084 people attended the event, which broke the previous record set by George Strait in 2014.

The KFC Yum! Center was also home to some of the most-attended concerts of 2018 for some musicians. Kid Rock, Pink, Elton John and Bob Seger's Louisville concerts were the most attended, according to the arena.

The max capacity for the KFC Yum! Center allows it to be one of the largest arenas by seating capacity in the U.S.

Rupp Arena in Lexington is the largest by capacity with a maximum of 24,500, but new renovations will decrease the overall capacity by 3,000 seats.