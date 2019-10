Rock band Metallica is going to headline Louisville's Louder Than Life festival in 2020.

This will be the band's second trip to Louisville in as many years. The band's concert at the KFC Yum! Center in March broke an attendance record at the arena.

Louder Than Life announced Metallica headline two nights of the three-day event, which runs from Sept. 27-29. Guns N' Roses headlined the 2019 festival.

Passes go on sale Oct. 14.