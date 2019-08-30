Metcalfe Co. woman charged with violating graves

A woman has been arrested following a Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into graves being disturbed at the Missionary Mound Cemetery in the Goodluck community.

According to sister-station WBKO, deputies were called to the cemetery back on August 18, where they found several headstones forcibly removed from their bases.

Deputies say a vehicle had driven across the graves, causing the damage.

An anonymous tip on Friday, August 23, led investigators to a home in Edmonton where they found the car used in the incident.

Investigators were able to track additional information back to Pamela Stearns on Friday, August 30th.

She was arrested and taken to the Barren County Jail. She faces charges of criminal mischief and violating graves.

