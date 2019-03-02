Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking a potential winter storm this weekend

While Saturday stays dry, a winter weather maker will move in Sunday bringing snow, ice, and rain.

A bit of a cold start to this Saturday morning as temperatures are in the mid-30s out the door. We also have a bit of patchy dense fog spread out across the state that you may need to be mindful of if you're traveling this morning. This fog should clear up fairly quickly; however, we will be keeping cloudy skies around for most of the day with maybe a peek or two of sunshine. Highs by this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid-40s with dry conditions.

For your Sunday, this is when things start to change. Early in the morning sleet, rain, and snow mix will begin to make its way into our area from the west. This wintry mix will continue throughout most of the day, but depending on where you are, you may see more snow or more rain. As it looks right now, the northern half of the state will see more of the snowy side of this system while the southern half of the state will see more rain. By Sunday evening though, most areas will be transitioning to snow that will last overnight. Accumulation totals look to be around 1"-3" for most of the state with a little more in eastern Kentucky, but these totals will still likely change.

By the next work week, a few flurries will be left over on Monday, and then we dry out for the first half of the week. While dry weather will return, temperatures will have plummeted into the 20s as highs and teens as lows which will last for a good portion of the week. As we get to the back half of the week, another system will make its way towards the state providing another shot of snow on Thursday and then a possible mix on Friday, so we will be keeping a close eye on that next setup as well.