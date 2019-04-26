Meth-fueled Florida man stabs mattress while looking for girlfriend’s lover, deputies say

There’s a reason Felipe Oquendo allegedly stabbed his mattress with a bedpost Friday morning.

Deputies in Okaloosa County said the 37-year-old thought his girlfriend was cheating on him and was looking for her lover inside the bed.

They also said he admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day, so he was arrested and faces false imprisonment and drug possession charges.

The girlfriend told investigators Oquendo had locked them both in the bedroom. While he ripped the mattress apart with his bare hands, she escaped unharmed and called for help.

When deputies arrived, there was no one inside the mattress. The suspect told them he’d been trying to hold down a man, but he managed to slip away.

