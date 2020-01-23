'Meth generator' discovered in Laurel County ditch

A southern Kentucky sheriff's office is warning people after a woman and her son noticed a suspicious container.

Laurel County deputies say the "meth generator" device was found in a ditch off Country Farm road in London.

The woman called 911 and when the detective arrived he found a meth HCL generator with meth still in it. We're told the detective safely dismantled the device.

Deputies say the find came as a surprise since they rarely see them in the area nowadays.

An investigation is now underway to determine how it ended up there in the first place.