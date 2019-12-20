Mexican meth found during Warren Co. traffic stop, house search

A traffic stop in Warren County led to a drug bust netting over 2 pounds of Mexican methamphetamine on Thursday.

According to WBKO, officials conducting a traffic stop on 35-year-old Maurice Boyd found half a pound of methamphetamine in his possession.

Investigators working the case obtained a search warrant for Boyd’s home, and when it was executed, an additional two pounds of Mexican meth was found, along with over $14,000 in cash and three handguns.

Boyd was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail where he faces multiple trafficking charges, as well as charges for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

