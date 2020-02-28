Mich. man arrested after two-county chase ends in Whitley County

A man is in jail after a two-county police chase.

The chase started early Friday morning on southbound I-75 near the 34-mile marker in Laurel County.

According to Kentucky State Police, an officer stopped a driver, later identified as 21-year-old Kenaree Estes, of Jackson, Mich., for speeding.

When the officer walked up to the talk to Estes, KSP says the officer could smell marijuana.

KSP says Estes then grabbed some marijuana from the console of his vehicle and then took off.

We're told Estes led the officer on a high-speed chase down I-75, reaching speeds over 100 MPH.

The chase continued into Whitley County where Estes got off Exit 25 to Corbin and continued down the Cumberland Falls Highway turning onto Scuffletown Road.

KSP says when Estes got to 5th Street and Scuffletown he stopped and was taken into custody.

He is facing several charges including possession of marijuana, DUI and fleeing or evading police.

Estes is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.