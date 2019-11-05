Michael Adams holds ground to become next Secretary of State

Republican Michael Adams has won the race to become the next Secretary of State in Kentucky.

Adams ran against Democrat Heather French Henry.

Adams defeated Andrew English, Stephen L. Knipper, and Carl Nett to capture the Republican nomination during the primary in May of 2019.

Adams is a McCracken County native and is a graduate from Harvard Law School.

After being appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin, Adams served on the Kentucky State Board of Elections before resigning to run for Secretary of State.

