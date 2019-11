Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020.

Michael Bublé is coming to the Lousiville Yum! Center on Mar. 28 for his "An Evening with Michael Bublé Tour."

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 18 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.