'Michael King, I forgive you': Lexington realtor's husband accepts driver's apology at sentencing for deadly crash

A man convicted of killing a Lexington realtor in a hit-and-run crash offered his apologies to the woman's family during his sentencing hearing Friday.

A judge has sentenced 48-year-old Michael King to a total of 10 years in prison for the 2018 death of 46-year-old Stevonn "Stevie" Page.

King pleaded guilty in April to charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say King's SUV hit Page while she was near the side of Leestown Road retrieving her garbage bins. Lexington police say Scott County deputies spotted King and detained him after he left the scene of the wreck, which took place near the county line.

The judge said at first he thought about not accepting King's plea because he felt 10 years was a light sentence for the crimes committed. He took all letters and the family's wishes for closure in consideration before agreeing to the recommended sentence.

King turned to Page's family during the hearing to apologize, saying he wishes he could trade places with her.

Husband Danny Page stood up and said, "Michael King, I forgive you."

He would speak with WKYT following the sentencing to talk about why he stood.

"If you would've known my wife, that's who she was, and if it had been me she would have been the first one to stand up and say 'I forgive you.'"

He later said he had to forgive him within the first week of the collision because he couldn't receive any type of peace from God.

King's attorney Tucker Richardson said his client is one of the most remorseful people he has ever met, and King has accepted responsibility for his actions ever since the deadly collision happened.