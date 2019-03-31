Michigan man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop on I-65

Kentuky State Police say what started as a traffic stop ended with an arrest on drug trafficking charges for a Michigan man.

Officers say they pulled over a vehicle near the 66 mile marker of southbound Interstate 65. Over the course of the traffic stop, police found nearly 2 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana liquid extract, and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators also seized an undetermined amount of cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Jeff West or Rapid City, Michigan, was charged with trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Hart County Jail.

