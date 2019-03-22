Michigan man indicted in Knox Co. murder case

Philip Lee Lewis (Photo: WYMT/Knox County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) – A Michigan man accused in a Knox County murder at a convenience store has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to sister station WYMT, 25-year-old Philip Lee Lewis, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

Police say Lewis killed 25-year-old Gary Medlin on Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on US 25 East.

Kentucky State Police took Lewis into custody in early March. Federal agents had captured Lewis in Flint in February.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus