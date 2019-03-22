Michigan man indicted in Knox Co. murder case

A Michigan man accused in a Knox County murder at a convenience store has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to sister station WYMT, 25-year-old Philip Lee Lewis, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

Police say Lewis killed 25-year-old Gary Medlin on Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on US 25 East.

Kentucky State Police took Lewis into custody in early March. Federal agents had captured Lewis in Flint in February.

