Michigan man pleads guilty in deadly Knox County robbery

Philip Lee Lewis (Photo: WYMT/Knox County Detention Center)
Updated: Mon 11:24 AM, Mar 02, 2020

KNOX CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a deadly Knox County robbery.

According to the Times-Tribune, 26-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, and being a persistent felony offender.

Police say Lewis shot and killed Gary Medlin during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in January of 2019.

The Times-Tribune reports the Commonwealth Attorney recommended Lewis serve his sentences concurrently for a total of 35 years.

 