Michigan murder suspect arrested in Henry County

Kentucky State Police working with the Richfield Township Police Department in Davison, Michigan say a suspect in a Michigan murder has been taken into custody in Henry County.

According to a release from state police, Richfield officers contacted troopers on Tuesday in an attempt to locate a blue Chevrolet pickup truck along Interstate 71.

According to police in Michigan, the person in the truck, identified as 40-year-old Robert Putnam, is a suspect in the murder of a woman in Davison, Michigan. Police investigating the death say cell phone activity led them to believe Putnam was in the area of Interstate 71 in Henry County.

Troopers say only minutes after receiving the notice from Richfield police, investigators found a truck matching the description on the side of Interstate 71, headed southwards. State police discovered Putnam inside and arrested him without incident around 1:30 p.m.

In addition to his charges out of Michigan, Putnam was also charged with driving under the influence, as well as being a fugitive from another state.

