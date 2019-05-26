Michigan woman arrested in Rockcastle County after drugs, gun found in vehicle

A Michigan woman faces multiple charges after being pulled over on West Street in Brodhead on Saturday.

Police say 45-year-old Luevadia Hamlet, of Riverview, Michigan, was pulled over after officers saw her vehicle swerving around the road. Investigators determined she was under the influence and charged her with DUI.

With permission, police then searched Hamlet’s vehicle, and say they found a semi-automatic handgun, a slapjack, a glass pipe, a zip-lock baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, and a red container with suspected methamphetamine inside.

Beyond the DUI, Hamlet was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers say as she was being booked in, jail staff found another pipe hidden on her person, adding another charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a charge of promoting contraband.

