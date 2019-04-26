Microsoft joins $1 trillion club

Microsoft made some financial history Thursday.

The tech giant became just the third company in U.S. history to reach a market value of $1 trillion.

Apple and Amazon first hit that mark last August.

Microsoft hit the mark one day after reporting a 19-percent jump in earnings compared to a year ago.

However, the company’s time in the trillion-dollar club was brief as it ended Thursday with a value of about $990 billion.

In the past year, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon have taken turns as the U.S.'s most valuable listed company.

