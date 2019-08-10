Midsummer Night's Run takes over downtown Lexington

Most runs take place early in the morning, but one Lexington tradition happens much later.

The Midsummer Night's Run turned 35 Saturday night. Kyle Childers, the marketing director for Bluegrass Sports Commission, said more than 3,000 people came to the event.

"35 years ago, it was a way to have a nighttime race that was focused on family fun, and 35 years later that's still what it's all about," he said.

The race had 3 components: "the fastest kid in town" children's race, a family-friendly one mile walk or run, and a 5K. Logan Barrett of Louisville won in the men's division and Karina Manz of Lexington won the women's division in this year's 5K race. Childers said there is something for everyone.

"We have people of all abilities running and walking in it," he said.

The race promoted Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation's "Yes, Mamm!" program. Stephanie Sarrantonio, the marketing director for CHI Saint Joseph Health, said the program is focused on serving uninsured and underinsured men and women.

"We now offer funding for mammograms, breast cancer education, breast cancer supplies and transportation to get your mammograms," she said.