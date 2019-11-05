Mike Harmon will retain position as Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican state auditor Mike Harmon will continue in his position after winning his race against Democrat Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg.

Harmon served in the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing District 54 from 2002 to 2015. He resigned after being elected to the state auditor position in the November 2015 general election.

Harmon’s platform embraces conservative policies. A statement on his website reads, in part, “As your next state Auditor, I will replace liberal agenda ideas with conservative, practical principles to protect and preserve every single taxpayer dollar we all work so hard to produce. I am humbled to have the opportunity to run and hope to earn your vote as we work together to improve our beloved Commonwealth.”

