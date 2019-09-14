Megan James' Forecast | Mild and dry before more heat

Through the morning hours a few spot showers are possible in southeastern Kentucky as a cold front continues to push on out. Behind that cold front will be less humidity and more mild temperatures for Saturday day. Highs for some may not reach 80, but will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the board. High pressure keeps skies dry by the afternoon and mostly sunny.

Heading into Sunday heat will already return after a cool start to the day. Lows will be in the 50s but highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will remain rather low and skies dry as high pressure continues to influence the region.

Monday high temperatures are expected to flirt with the 90 degree mark with a touch more humidity. As the warm and humid air clashes with a weak cold front, a few showers or storms are possible.

For the better part of the upcoming week, temperatures stay well above average with more dry time than not.