Local construction companies benefiting from mild weather

Brent Anderson, Owner and Vice President of Anderson & Rodgers Construction, is very pleased with the progress his company has made this winter.

"We're ahead of schedule. It's always tricky to do major jobs and major renovations in the winter time," Anderson said. "Hopefully we don't see all that snow in February or March and we've seen the worst of it. That helps production which makes customers happy."

Anderson estimates that his company is about 20% ahead of schedule on those winter projects. The weather is making workers happy, too.

"They like it better because they aren't freezing out there as much," Anderson said. "It has been a little wet. We've been battling that a little bit."

Those mild days sure have allowed for some good progress to have been made. But on rainy days, the weather can put a bit of a damper on things.

"It delays the schedule, especially when you are trying to dig. The rain in the winter time when you are trying to dig foundations, it really muddies up the territory making it real hard to work and stuff," Anderson said. "Sometimes the cold is better for that, just in that phase, but sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. But overall it is usually a good thing when it's not cold."

Overall, despite dodging rainy days here and there, Anderson and Rodgers continues to stay ahead of schedule.