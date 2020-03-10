Mild winter lacking snow leads to early spring flowers

We saw many rainy days this Meteorological Winter, which goes from December through February. But as far as snowfall goes, we really haven't seen that much. This winter we saw 5.4 inches of snow, and for the past three years we have seen a very similar trend.

"Every year is different, every year is unique," David Davis, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, said.

Since it has been another mild winter, some plants are already starting to bloom.

"Plants are breaking dormancy quite a bit earlier than we would have expected," Davis said. "What I've seen a lot of quite a bit this week are like our Bradford pear trees, our flowering trees, a lot of our ornamentals."

Those vibrant colors and comfortable temperatures don't come without a downside.

"We didn't have a lot of cold weather to kill off our insects and so we very well could see a huge influx in insect populations. Disease as well," Davis said. "With all of our temperatures and moisture it is just perfect conditions for it to develop so it's really important that we do some good cultural practices."

If you're a gardener or a farmer, you can always contact the UK Extension Office in your area for advice on how to best care for your plants.

Click here to find the University of Kentucky Extension office in your county.