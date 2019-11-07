Military Missions calls in back-up to make care packages for people deployed during the holidays

It's a mission one organization works on year-round, sending care packages to people deployed in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

But, during the holiday season, Military Missions calls in back up.

"We try to do pretty much a Christmas surge," Board of Directors member Mark Roland said.

Operation Send is an annual event where hundreds of volunteers come together, donating items that go into the care packages and packing the boxes themselves.

Each care package is filled with daily essentials like shampoo and conditioner, but also extra items like snacks and even hand-written Christmas cards.

"Some of the items that we send, we've got a table here that people will be wrapping those items,” Roland said. “So, at least they'll have something to open on Christmas morning if they choose."

It’s a small bit of service that people can do from home to help out those away from home who are serving our country.

"It's a labor of love, a labor of gratitude, and trying to make sure that those men and women who are deployed in harm’s way around the world are not forgotten, especially at Christmas," Roland said.

If you want to make a donation or get involved with Military Missions, you can find their contact information at www.military-missions.org.