Military police arrest Kentucky man for child sex crimes

A Kentucky man is behind bars in Virginia after troopers say he was involved in child sexual exploitation crimes.

Kentucky State Police say Don C. Lewis III is charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor as a result of an investigation.

Troopers conducted a search warrant Thursday at a home at 105 Plum Tree Court in Versailles and seized electronic devices for forensic examination.

Lewis was in Prince George, Virginia on Thursday, and Fort Lee Military Police arrested him. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.