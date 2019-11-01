‘Million Dollar’ Maker’s Mark bottle celebrates UK Basketball

UK Basketball fans can look forward to raising a cup of Kentucky cheer, but it won’t come cheaply.

Maker’s Mark has announced an exclusive 100-bottle run of the “Million Dollar Bottle,” that will commemorate the Wildcats’ eight national championships.

The bottle features a silver finish, a Kentucky Blue hand-dipped wax seal, and the UK logo in a basketball pattern.

Bottles are available only through UK Athletics for a $10,000 donation to the K Fund, which supports student-athlete scholarships and experience programs.

Those interested in purchasing one of the rare bottles can complete a form at UKathletics.com/MillionDollarBottle by 10 p.m. on Nov. 10.

After the initial entry period closes, UK Athletics will randomly select entrants and contact winners with the opportunity to purchase a bottle. Only one entry per person will be accepted and purchase must be made by Nov. 30.

UK Athletics has set a goal to raise $1 million for the continuing support of the academic, athletic and personal development of Wildcat student-athletes through Million Dollar Bottle proceeds.

Winners who purchase a bottle will also have the opportunity to purchase lower level Kentucky men’s basketball season tickets. With season tickets sold out, this will be the only opportunity to buy season tickets in 2019.

UK will host an exclusive bottle signing event for purchasers featuring some of the greats in Kentucky basketball history, including Dan Issel, Kenny Walker and Jack “Goose” Givens. Details and additional bottle signers will be shared as they are confirmed.

