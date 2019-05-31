Miner dies in Harlan County coal mining accident

A Kentucky coal miner has died from injuries sustained in an accident from last week.

Felix (Matt) North, 48, of Bell County died from injuries sustained in a May 22 accident at the Rex Coal Co. mine CVB#1 in Cumberland.

North began his shift that day at 2 p.m. when a machine's cable and water line when the rib (wall) unexpectedly collapsed and caused lower body injuries.

The mine remained closed until May 28 when the Division of Mine Safety approved an action plan.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a Kentucky coal miner, Matt North, who was critically injured last week in an accident in Harlan County,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Citizens across Kentucky stand united in support of Matt’s family, friends and the entire Southeast Kentucky community as they mourn this tragic loss."

There was an ongoing mine inspection that started in April, and it is ongoing.