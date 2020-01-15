Pike County miner protest ends, company issues paychecks

The three-day protest of Kentucky coal miners has come to an end Wednesday, this coming after miners blocked a railroad track over unpaid wages.

WYMT reports that two groups of miners, both working for Quest Energy, met at the tracks. One trying to get coal cars across the rails, and another pushing for paychecks.

Miners initially began the protests, blocking the tracks on Monday. They said they worked for weeks, waiting for a check that never came.

According to WYMT, the company agreed to issue checks early on Wednesday evening. Miners waited until funds were deposited in their bank accounts, then began to pack up.