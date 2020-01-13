Miners block coal from leaving Pike County mine after weeks without pay

Pike County miners are blocking a train loaded with coal from leaving a mine near Meta, according to our sister station WYMT.

A group of men stood on the tracks leading from a mine operated by Quest Energy in Blackburn Bottom Monday afternoon.

A train loaded down with coal is stuck on the tracks. A CSX crew went to the tracks to get the engine and left the loaded train cars there.

Miners said they worked from December 16, 2019 until now without getting paid for that work. They came home last Thursday after a 17-hour shift, expecting to be paid Friday, but that check never came.

They were told to wait until Monday and then the date was pushed back again. Now they just want to get what is owed to them.

"I don't know what else to do but try to stop the train from taking our coal out of here. If they want to pay us for our... for what we've worked, we'll let the train go," said one miner. "But, if not, we're gonna stand right here. We'll stand here for every coal miner that's ever been beat out of anything. It just ain't right."

Those on the tracks tell our reporter they will not go back into the mines until their paychecks are in their bank accounts.

We are told more miners are on the way. WYMT reached out to Quest Energy for comment but its offices were already closed for the day.