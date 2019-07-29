Miners blocking train tracks at Harlan County mine

Coal miners continue to show their frustrations with Blackjewel LLC in Harlan County.

Monday night a group of miners and their families went back to Sandhill Bottom to block the train tracks. The mayor of Cumberland told WYMT between 60 and 100 people have blocked the tracks.

The train was supposed to haul coal away from Coverlick Mine 1. It belongs to Revelation Energy LLC. The company and its affiliate Blackjewel LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 1st.

Since then, miners working for Blackjewel have worked without pay. But the miners want the money they've earned.

"Pay us. That's all we want, our money, what we worked for, pay us. Regardless of if the company starts back up or not, they need to pay the men, cause we went in there and did do the job for them, you know what I'm saying?" Chris Lewis, a former miner who is owed around $4,000, told WYMT.

Earlier in the day, Kentucky State Police arrived at the tracks, and the miners stepped off.

After a peaceful interaction with Kentucky State Police, the nearly dozen miners stepped off the tracks as the train hauling the coal pulled out. Everyone I interviewed today saying one thing: “We want our money.” @WYMT pic.twitter.com/sCzLTkiA9S — Connor James (@ConnorWYMT) July 29, 2019

This story is developing.