Minimum-security inmate captured in northern Kentucky after Lexington escape

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says a minimum-security inmate is back in custody after walking away from a Lexington corrections facility last week.

Corrections officials say 35-year-old Jonathan Hensley was captured in Kenton County less than a week after leaving the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington.

Kenton County jail records show he is now charged with several charges including receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and firearms charges.

Hensley is serving a 25-year sentence for burglary and receiving stolen property. He would have been eligible for parole in January 2021.

Hensley is now in the Kenton County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court June 12.