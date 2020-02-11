Ministry arrives hauling semi-truck full of aid for Williamsburg flooding victims

With endless flooding, leaders say the need for help is still alive in Whitley County. One ministry hoped to help Tuesday afternoon.

The Shiners Church of Christ in Whitley County said they needed more help to cover an area that was pummeled with weekend flooding. Pastor Mike Anderson said they contacted the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts out of Nashville, Tennessee for help who brought enough for dozens of families to start over.

The semi-truck was full of cleaning supplies, clothing, bedding, toiletries, tools and food.

On Tuesday, the church organized the distribution of the items at the Williamsburg Convention Center with dozens showing up.

Many say they have nothing left and are in the middle of a massive cleanup. One family says they have nowhere else to go and are now sleeping in their trailer that was once filled with water. During their visit, they took what they could in order to completely start over.

“The night we went out we didn’t even think about grabbing a change of clothes, said Carolyn Anderson. “The water was just coming in so fast and we still has to grab our dogs.”

Organizers of the event say they may still have some items left over after Tuesday. They say if you or someone else you know needs items, to contact the county government and they have resources to put you in contact with someone that is able to help.

