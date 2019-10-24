Minn. teen arrested for threatening to shoot up school, kill himself, police say

Authorities arrested a 14–year–old St. James High School student early Thursday morning.

Students, staff and parents saw extra patrols in and around St. James Middle – High School today after a reported school threat on Facebook.

Police say an investigation shows the teen made threats on Facebook posts and instant messaging platforms to shoot up the school and kill himself.

The principal and superintendent of the high school were made aware of the threats and contacted the St. James Police Department, as a part of their crisis management plan.

[ Original Story: St. James Police arrests suspect who made threats to school ]

“In any kind of threatening environment, the first go-to is always to contact law enforcement, so that was the first protocol that we did as the event developed,” St. James Superintended Becky Cselovszki said.

The St. James Police Department was alerted to the post last night and made the arrest early this morning.

“We always take that threat very seriously, and we try and respond as swiftly as possible," Assistant Chief of Police Rochelle Hanson explained. " So we do have other people that come in and help throughout the investigation."

A news release from the police department informed the community of the arrest, along with assuring students, staff and parents that the school was safe to attend.

[ Read the statement from the St. James Police Department ]

School officials went through extensive effort to make the students feel safe.

“This morning, we started our school day with a crisis team meeting in the high school and just being prepared and ready for staff and student concerns that we might have throughout the day," Cselovszki said. “Our building is kind of quiet today, I would say. I don’t think it’s fearful of scary but I do think it’s quiet. We do have several students that are not in attendance today. We did excuse all parent phone calls with regards to safety concerns for their student for the day.”

The Watonwan County Attorney’s Office confirmed that the teen has been charged in connection with this threat.

