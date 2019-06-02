Minor injuries after charter bus flips on its side in Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says that only minor injuries were reported after a charter bus crashed Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:20 a.m. along HWY 192 and London Dock Road.

Details of the crash have not yet been released, but the Sheriff’s Office reports the charter bus ended up laying on its side.

Seven people reported minor injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

WKYT is awaiting additional information on this story and will update it as new details become available.

