Miracles happen: Dog found alive 2 days after 5-alarm fire guts apartment complex

No one expected there to be a happy ending.

Police told Kayla Blake’s family there was no hope for her dog after a massive five-alarm fire burned through an apartment complex near James Madison University, leaving dozens homeless.

Blake’s apartment was on the third floor and she was away when the fire broke out Thursday.

"The K-9 unit told my parents that there was no way that Rebel would have been able to escape because at the time they assumed the floors had collapsed," Blake said. "Even if he hadn't fallen through a floor or anything, they said he would have died just from the heat."

So certain of Rebel’s demise, Blake posted a tribute to him on social media.

“I love you forever sweet boy,” she said on Facebook.

Returning to her apartment for the first time on Saturday, Blake heard barking and called authorities.

"They walked up within a few minutes, five or six minutes later, we heard one of the firefighters yell, ‘We got him!’ and he looked out the window and gave me a thumbs up," Blake said.

Rebel was found almost untouched, just a burnt spot on his nose. He was hiding in the corner of Blake’s room under her desk.

The desk and a James Madison University flag hanging on the wall above it were the only things in the apartment not burned by the flames.

"Rebel goes everywhere with me, so he's definitely going to be a part of the next part of my journey wherever I end up after this," Blake said.

Rebel’s already been to an emergency veterinarian, and other than losing a few pounds after not being fed for a couple of days, Rebel is perfectly healthy.

