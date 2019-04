Country music star Miranda Lambert is making a stop in Kentucky for her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour.

Lambert will perform Sept. 21 at the BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University. She will be joined by Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Apr. 12 at Ticketmaster and the BB&T box office.

Lambert's Kentucky concert is the fourth of 25 stops for the upcoming tour.