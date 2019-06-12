Miss. restaurant employee fired over racist receipt name

A restaurant employee in Oxford was fired after a picture of a racist receipt from a drive-thru surfaced on Twitter.

A racial slur was found on the top of a Mississippi woman's fast food receipt / (Source: Alexa Washington)

Alexa Washington stopped to grab something to eat at Who Dat's last week and noticed a slur at the top of her receipt.

She reported it to the manager, who made the unidentified employee apologize for what he wrote.

"Something told me to look at my receipt, so I looked at it and it had 'black b*** in silver car,' my car isn't silver for one. For two, I wasn't rude. I didn't have any type of hostility, he didn't have any hostility with me," Washington said.

She said she wants to move forward and use the incident as a learning experience to make Oxford a more progressive place.

In a statement released on Facebook, the owner of the business issued an apology.

