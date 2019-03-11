'We have no answers': Laurel Co. mom, former teacher missing

Family of a southern Kentucky woman last seen more than a week ago say they just want to know she is OK.

Chastity White, 40, was last seen on March 3, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

"I want her back," said Taylor, 13, her daughter. "I just want her to come home so we can see her again. I don't want to go any longer without her."

Friends and family say White goes by 'Bo.' She is a former special education teacher.

Family members said they last heard from White on Thursday, when she emailed them. They do not know where she was at that time.

"It's the unknown, is the biggest thing," said Greg White, her ex-husband. "Not having any idea whatsoever where's she's at, or what's happened, or - the biggest thing is the unknown. We have no answers."

Her family is worried because they say it is not like her to drop out of contact, especially with her two kids. They say they want to know she is safe.

"I just really want her to come back...because I love her," said Gage, 9, her son. "And I miss her."

Investigators say White may be driving a red Ford Focus with Kentucky tag No. 012XLD. Anyone who knows where White might be is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

