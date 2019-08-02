Missing 4-year-old girl from West Virginia found in Texas

A 4-year-old girl from West Virginia who was the subject of an Amber Alert since last month was found Thursday in Pecos, Texas, the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern District of West Virginia, reports.

Gracelynn June Scritchfield and her biological father, Arlie Hetrick III, were both found Thursday in Pecos, Texas.

Investigators say Arlie Hertrick III, who is Gracelynn June Scritchfield's biological father, was taken into custody on federal and state warrants by U.S. Marshals from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say it was based on a lead shared by U.S. Marshal investigators in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

An Amber Alert went out of Scritchfield on July 22 by the West Virginia State Police in Marion County, and there were reported sightings as far west as Arizona.

"Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services," said Alex P. Neville Sr., Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia, in a news release.

Hetrick will be held at the Reeds County, Texas, jail on the West Virginia warrant pending presentation to a local judicial officer.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.