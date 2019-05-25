Missing 7-year-old found dead in Henry Co. pond

Kentucky State Police say a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on Friday was found deceased early Saturday morning in a pond in Eminence, Kentucky.

Troopers say the child went missing from his home about 10 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, the young boy was autistic.

Several agencies joined KSP in a search for the boy, who was found in a nearby pond around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Henry County Coroner pronounced the boy dead at 4:15 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed later Saturday at the Louisville Medical Examiner’s Office.

