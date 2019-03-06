Missing Lexington man killed in Maryland crash

WKYT News Staff A Lexington man who was reported missing is dead, as police in Maryland say he was a victim in a single-vehicle crash.

Maryland State Police say Avery Smothers, 31, of Lexington was found dead Wednesday morning after his vehicle was found down an embankment on Interstate 68 in Cumberland, Maryland.

A witness saw the vehicle and alerted troopers. Smothers was declared dead at the scene. It appeared he was ejected from the vehicle.

Smothers was reported missing Mar. 3 2019. He had left Kentucky Feb. 26 and was driving to visit family in Maryland.

 
