Missing Louisiana woman found on a beach nearly 1,700 miles from home

A missing Bienville Parish woman has been found nearly 1,700 miles from home.

Jennifer Runge of Ringgold went missing less than three weeks shy of her 48th birthday.

Ringgold police report that she was found about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on Will Rogers State Beach at Santa Monica, Calif.

She was taken to a hospital there for evaluation, Police Chief Freddie Peterson said.

“Thank you for your cooperation and prompt assistance in this matter. The family is grateful as well,” he said.

Authorities released no further details about Runge’s condition nor any explanation as to how she got to California.

Nor is there any word on whether her vehicle has been recovered.

Her husband told authorities she last was seen the morning of July 6. She left the house about 6 a.m. that day.

No foul play was suspected, but Runge requires medication for treatment of diabetes, Peterson told KSLA News 12 on Sunday.

Runge left in a white 2005 four-door Chrysler minivan bearing Louisiana license plate 926CLD, the police chief added.

Copyright 2019 KSLA via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

You can read the original story here.