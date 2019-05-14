Missing Magoffin County child's father: 'It's just like he disappeared'

The father of a missing Magoffin County child says he has no clue how his son disappeared Sunday night.

Elden Howard is the father of 22-month-old Kenneth Howard. Crews searched all day Monday without announcing any significant leads in the toddler's disappearance.

Howard told WYMT Tuesday he has no idea how Kenneth went missing.

"It's just like he disappeared. No sign, no nothing," Howard said. "That's the reason I'm starting to think we can't find him."

He also said it's a possibility Kenneth was picked up by someone.

The official search for Kenneth was suspended Monday night. Volunteers are still at the scene hoping to find the boy.