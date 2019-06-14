Missing Pulaski County woman's family fears for her safety

The mother of a missing Pulaski County woman is searching for answers weeks after her daughter disappeared.

Leeanna Brumley has not been seen or heard from by her family since around May 22, 2019 (Photo: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says Leeanna Brumley was last heard from May 22 and hasn't been seen since.

Brumley's mother Anita Duggins Helton says it has been a painful time in her household.

"We have been just sitting around and holding each other and crying," Helton said. "We just keep praying she is going to come home."

Helton says her daughter battled addiction with heroin and methamphetamine, and while she spent most of her nights on friends' couches, she always tried to keep contact with her family. When the phone calles and Facebook posts ended, the family knew something was wrong.

"I keep thinking I am going to wake up from my nightmare," Helton said.

While a detective continues to track down leads in the case, family members are hoping for closure.

"Help us find her either alive or dead because if she is dead, I need to bury her the right way instead of leaving her laying somewhere," Helton said.