Missing Richmond woman’s home, property searched for answers in disappearance

More than a week after Richmond Police launched a missing person’s investigation in the disappearance of Ella Jackson, officers searched her home and property seeking answers.

Ella Diebolt Jackson, also known as Ella Hans, was last seen at her home on October 20.

The 48-year-old's phone, dog, and car were all left behind. So was her 5-year-old son, who is being cared for by her husband.

On Tuesday, investigators entered into the missing woman’s home on Westwood Drive where her and her husband live. Search K-9s could also be seen walking the property.

Richmond Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson says the search is part of the department’s protocol when investigating any missing person. Richardson says the search includes looking for any clues and speaking with neighbors.

“Our ultimate goal is to find Mrs. Jackson and find her safely. If something happened to her, we want to know what happened to her,” said Richardson.

Richardson says no substantial evidence was found or can be released. He says Jackson’s husband and entire family is cooperating with the investigation.

Jackson was last seen wearing khaki-colored shorts, black and white shoes, a black Under Armour shirt and hoop earrings.

Anyone with information can contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or by emailing detective@richmond.ky.us.

