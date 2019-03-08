Missing Tennessee man found dead in southern Kentucky

A Tennessee man who was reported missing was found dead just north of the state line in Kentucky.

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office said the body of Durrone Vernon Moore, 37, of Gallatin was found Thursday night in floodwaters near where his vehicle was recovered days before.

Deputies worked with Tennessee authorities in efforts to find Moore after his vehicle was found submerged in floodwaters Tuesday morning.

Moore's girlfriend reached out to Gallatin police after receiving a stress call from Durrone Monday night.

The body was recovered on a road just west of Interstate 65 at the state line.