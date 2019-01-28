Missing Tennessee teen's cellphone last pinged in Kentucky

Law enforcement in Tennesse is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen who may have been in Kentucky since her disappearance.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The Monroe County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are working to find 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt.

Pruitt is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen at her home in Madisonville Jan. 13.

She may have traveled to Whitley County, Kentucky as her cellphone pinged near the Interstate 75 welcome center Jan. 15. Savannah's phone has not been active since then.

Pruitt's father said the family moved back to the area Dec. 27, but the family doesn't believe she tried to go back to her previous home.

Deputies say Savannah has no special needs or any health issues.

Anyone who has information on Pruitt's whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (423) 442-3911 or TBI at (800) TBI-FIND (824-3469).