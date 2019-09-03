Missing Whitley County teen possibly in need of medication

Authorities in Whitley County are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen who needs medication.

Perry Reed, 16, was last seen early Tuesday morning at 300 Lloyd Meadors Road in Williamsburg.

Reed is 5-foot-4 and weighs 114 pounds. He was last known to be wearing light gray jogging pants. He may be in the surrounding area, Pulaski County, Grant County, Indiana or Indianapolis.

The teen's foster mother said he requires daily medication for heart trouble.

If you have any information on Reed's whereabouts, you are asked to Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017 or dial 911.