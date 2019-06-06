Missing canoer identified as search continues for Bath County man

MYERS, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are continuing to search a river in Nicholas County for a missing Bath County man who hasn't been seen in days.

Search teams are at the Licking River where they hope they can have more success locating 62-year-old James Jolly. A family member identified him Thursday.

Jolly hasn't been seen since a canoeing trip where he went out with another couple. The couple went downstream, and when they came back, Jolly's canoe was overturned near the banks.

The search for Jolly is now considered a recovery mission, as crews don't expect to find him alive. It comes as a surprise as Jolly is considered an experienced fisherman.

“He has fished this river for years," Nicholas County EMA Assistant Director James Bidden said. "He knows the river like the back of his hand, and something must have went wrong."

A group from Ohio is assisting by using sonar to assist in the search.

 
